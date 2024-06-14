Heat wave underway for this weekend

Get set for a heat wave to build throughout the Southeast this week, including Metro Atlanta!

High pressure has settled over North Carolina, with sinking air compressing and heating up within the center of the high.

850 millibar temperature anomalies

As a result, temperatures will climb 7 to 10 degrees above average -- setting the stage for a heatwave in the Metro Atlanta area.

The last time it was this hot was August 26, 2023.

Weekend Outlook

Mid-June Heat Wave Not Uncommon for Metro Atlanta

It may seem early to discuss temperatures in the mid-90s, but a heat wave this early in the summer is not uncommon.

Thermometers have reached the upper 90s and even triple digits before in mid-June, as recently as 2016 and as far back as 1933. In fact, here are the record daily highs for this week in Atlanta:

Friday, June 14: 96 degrees (2016)

Saturday, June 15: 99 degrees (2022) (only two years ago!)

Sunday, June 16: 98 degrees (1936)

Monday, June 17: 102 degrees (1936)

Tuesday, June 18: 101 degrees (1944)

Wednesday, June 19: 99 degrees (1933)

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this week!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

