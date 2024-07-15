Heat wave slowly coming to an end this week

It’s no secret that it’s been a very hot summer here in Metro Atlanta!

Both Athens and Peachtree City reached 100 degrees yesterday afternoon, and the Atlanta Airport reached 97 degrees.

ATHENS Jul 14 Climate: High: 100 Low: 72 Precip: 0.0" Snow: Missing https://t.co/xjkkvN6pBY pic.twitter.com/RoXvuRib25 — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) July 15, 2024

PEACHTREE CITY Jul 14 Climate: High: 100 Low: 72 Precip: 0.0" Snow: Missing https://t.co/iOq3OpgZxu pic.twitter.com/9gIkZgeenR — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) July 15, 2024

During the first two weeks of July, the temperature reached 90+ degrees for 13 days in the Metro Area, and that’s following the heels of a very hot June!

In fact, June 2024 registered 18 days with temperatures above 90 degrees -- and Atlanta officially hit 100 degrees on June 26.

Overall, Atlanta has experienced 32 days this year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees. The climatological average from 1991 to 2020 is 47 days with temperatures at 90 degrees or above.

In addition, morning temperatures have been slow to cool -- if they even cool at all. With warm morning lows and hot afternoon highs, Atlanta is experiencing its third hottest summer on record, so far.

But relief is in sight!

A cold front will swing through North Georgia on Thursday, potentially bringing increased cloud cover and rain showers to the Metro Atlanta area.

Cold Front on Thursday A cold front will move through North Georgia before stalling out and becoming stationary over Middle Georgia.

This frontal boundary will stall out on Friday and become stationary, bringing a daily chance of rain through the weekend.

Rain Chances This Week

As a result, temperatures will trend downwards as rain chances trend up.

Temperature Trend this Week

