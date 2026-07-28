Heat Advisory in effect today as temperatures climb to the upper 90s

A heat wave continues to build in Metro Atlanta, and afternoon temperatures will trend nearly 10 degrees above average through this afternoon.
As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect through 8pm this evening.
Forecast highs will climb into the upper 90s, and the humidity will make the “feels like” heat index reach 105.
Below is the Futurecast Forecast High Temperature for today.
Below is the Futurecast Forecast Heat Index for today.
Heat Safety Tips
On average during the summer, afternoon temperatures range in the upper 80s to low 90s.
So when the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s, it becomes much harder for the body to stay cool.
Hotter temperatures lead to more sweat, which is the body’s method of staying cool.
The more you sweat, the more water you will need to drink to stay hydrated and cool.
Also try to stay in the shade, as being in direct sunshine can raise your body temperatures significantly.
If you can, take plenty of breaks within air conditioning.
Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.
Share Your Temperature Reports with Me!
Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB
Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx
Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx
©2026 Cox Media Group