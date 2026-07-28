Heat Advisory in effect today as temperatures climb to the upper 90s

A heat wave continues to build in Metro Atlanta, and afternoon temperatures will trend nearly 10 degrees above average through this afternoon.

As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect through 8pm this evening.

Heat Advisory

Forecast highs will climb into the upper 90s, and the humidity will make the “feels like” heat index reach 105.

Below is the Futurecast Forecast High Temperature for today.

Forecast High Temperature for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Below is the Futurecast Forecast Heat Index for today.

Forecast Heat Index for Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Heat Safety Tips

On average during the summer, afternoon temperatures range in the upper 80s to low 90s.

So when the forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s, it becomes much harder for the body to stay cool.

Hotter temperatures lead to more sweat, which is the body’s method of staying cool.

The more you sweat, the more water you will need to drink to stay hydrated and cool.

Also try to stay in the shade, as being in direct sunshine can raise your body temperatures significantly.

If you can, take plenty of breaks within air conditioning.

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

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