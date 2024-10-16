Frost Advisory in effect for Metro Atlanta Thursday morning as temperatures drop to the upper 30s

An upper level trough is pushing additional cold air into Metro Atlanta over the next 24 hours, bringing the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Upper Level Trough 500 millibar map shows a trough ushering polar air south into Georgia.

As a result, morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s in Metro Atlanta Thursday morning, prompting the issuance of a Frost Advisory across the area.

Forecast Thursday Morning Temperatures (Thursday, October 17, 2024) Forecast Thursday Morning Temperatures (Thursday, October 17, 2024)

A fall frost can damage house plants and crops, which is why it’s prudent to bring in the mums and other items you may have outside.

Frost can occur with temperatures around 33-38 degrees. It’s different from a freeze, which is when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

The average First Fall Frost for Atlanta is November 3rd, which is the average date when morning lows drop to around 36 degrees.

The First Fall Freeze for the Atlanta area is November 13, per the NWS Atlanta.

Average First Fall Freeze

Putting the BRRR in October!

October is a month of transition for Metro Atlanta, and the latest 90 degree day on record for Atlanta occurred on October 9, 1941.

However, the coldest October mornings happen later in the month. Below are the record coldest mornings for this week, as well as the record coldest in the month of October.

This Week’s Record Lows:

Wednesday, October 16: 38 degrees in 1939

Thursday, October 17: 34 degrees in 1978

Coldest Record Lows in the Month of October:

28 degrees on Oct. 29, 1976

28 degrees on Oct. 24, 1917

29 degrees on Oc. 26, 1968

29 degrees on Oct. 25, 1965

29 degrees on Oct 30, 1952

October in Atlanta Climatology

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2024 Cox Media Group