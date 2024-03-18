Freeze Warning in effect for Tuesday morning for Metro Atlanta

After a very warm week in which Metro Atlanta registered its first 80-degree temperature of the year, temperatures come crashing down tonight on the heels of a cold front that will sweep through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Freeze Warning for North Georgia -- including the Metro Atlanta area -- that goes into effect Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast hour-by-hour temperatures in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Futurecast Temperatures Hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s on Tuesday morning.

The Freeze Warning addresses agricultural concerns regarding the early growth of late spring to summer crops and plants. Without protection, some freeze damage can be expected, potentially stunting the growth of these crops and plants.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...All of north Georgia and much of central Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds, especially during the evening, will make it feel even colder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.





Rule of Thumb: Wait to Plant until after Tax Day

The old adage “Wait for Spring Planting until After Easter” usually works -- but this year, Easter is early! With the holiday taking place on March 31, it may be too early to be reliable as a “rule of thumb”.

Instead, it is best to wait until after April 15, or Tax Day. After this date, there is a rather small chance that a killing freeze will impact the Metro Atlanta region.

The climatological average last spring freeze for Atlanta is March 21, based on the period-of-record that spans back to 1870. The latest spring freeze occurred on April 25, 1910.

Average Spring Freeze

In April 6-9 2007, a killing freeze arrived just in time for the Easter holiday, when temperatures dropped into the mid 20s as far south as Middle Georgia.

According to NOAA, the Easter 2007 freeze resulted in a state-wide agricultural production value loss of $257.5 million, with peaches, blueberries and apples experiencing the most freeze damage.

The Georgia Gardner Walter Reeves provides numerous tips on how to recover after a spring freeze.

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

