Fourth Wettest July on Record, more on the way today

Only a few days remain in July 2024, but already the Atlanta area has accumulated 12.70 inches of rainfall -- nearly three times the average amount of rain in the month of July.

Nearly a quarter of that rain fell on Sunday alone, with nearly 3.5 inches of rain registered at the Atlanta Airport! This set a new daily rainfall record for the area; the previous daily maximum rainfall record for July 28 was 3.07 inches set in 1887.

Atlanta Rainfall Record

At first the rain was beneficial, falling on the heels of an unusually hot and dry June that sparked a flash drought in North Georgia.

Flash Drought to Flash Flooding

The Athens area is also experiencing wetter than average conditions, though the rain has not been as heavy as the Atlanta area.

July 2024 Rainfall Totals July 2024 Rainfall Totals in Atlanta and Athens, GA.

Additional heavy rain is in the forecast for this afternoon and evening, and flash flooding may be a concern with some of the slower moving downpours.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for this afternoon and evening.

Monday Futurecast Radar Monday Futurecast Radar

Be ready for any Flash Flood Warnings, and remember -- never attempt to walk or drive through floodwaters.

Flash Flood Safety, NWS/NOAA Flash Flood Safety (Courtesy: NWS/NOAA)

Flood Water Safety

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!









©2024 Cox Media Group