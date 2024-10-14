Flannel Alert! Cold Front bringing chilly air to Metro Atlanta

Weather

It certainly has been cool this month, but get set for the coldest air so far this season as a cold front sweeps through North Georgia today.

If you’ve yet to break out the light jackets, sweaters, or flannel shirts, this week is a great opportunity to do so!

Afternoon temperatures will hold steady in the 70s for Monday as the wind picks up, gusting as high as 25 mph.

The northwest wind will continue to pull chilly air into Metro Atlanta, dropping Tuesday morning lows into the mid 40s. However, the temperatures will drop by Wednesday and Thursday mornings -- all the way into the upper 30s and low 40s!

Some suburbs of Metro Atlanta may experience a Fall Frost both Wednesday and Thursday, so it would be beneficial to bring in any houseplants that are sensitive to colder temperatures.

