First Fall Freeze on the way for Metro Atlanta

We are a little over half way through Fall, and right on time, extended forecast models indicate that Metro Atlanta may experience its first freeze of the season around Veterans Day.

A few suburbs already reached the mid to upper 30s last weekend as a cold front swept through on Halloween.

This is right on schedule as the average First Fall Frost for Atlanta is November 3rd, which is the average date when morning lows drop to around 36 degrees.

However, the First Fall Freeze for the Atlanta area takes place on average around November 13, per the NWS Atlanta.

A freeze occurs when overnight temperatures drop below 32 degrees. However, a hard freeze can be hazardous to crops and household plants. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop below 28 degrees for several hours.

What is a Hard Freeze

Looking Ahead to Veterans Day

This weekend and into early next week, an area of low pressure will pull Arctic Air south into the Metro Atlanta area.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast air temperature anomalies for Saturday through Tuesday.

Air Temperature Anomaly

Air temperatures are forecast to run as much as 15 to 20 degrees below average through Monday and Tuesday of next week.

15 degrees below average

As a result, afternoon highs would only reach the low 50s, and morning lows will drop to the low 30s for both Monday and Tuesday (Veterans Day).

Cold Temperatures

If Veterans Day celebrations include activities outdoors, be sure to dress warmly and prepare for breezy, cold conditions.

