Fire Weather Watch issued as gusty winds raise wildfire concerns across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The National Weather Service is strongly discouraging any outdoor burning across a large portion of metro Atlanta Tuesday due to dangerous fire conditions.

Forecasters say wind gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are expected throughout the day. At the same time, relative humidity levels are forecast to drop below 25 percent, creating conditions that could allow fires to spread quickly.

Because of those conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service warns that any fires that start during this period could grow rapidly due to the combination of gusty winds and low humidity.

Officials are urging residents to avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.