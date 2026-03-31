Feeling like early summer?! March 2026 is second warmest on record for Metro Atlanta

Temperatures will soar to the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, which marks the final day of March 2026.

While the remaining official daily high temperature is yet to be recorded, it was evident as early as St. Patrick’s Day that March 2026 was shaping up to be the second warmest on record for the Metro Atlanta area.

March Feeling Like May

The second week of March continued to feature afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and as many as three afternoons featured the warmest temperature thus far for the year.

As a result, the average afternoon high during the month of March 2026 was 74 degrees. This is 8 degrees warmer than the “normal” average high for the month, which is 66 degrees.

March Monthly Average Data for Atlanta

Overnight lows were cool, however not cool enough. The average morning low this month was 51 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average.

Daily Data for March 2026

Regarding precipitation, March 2026 featured 4.03 inches of rain, which is 0.65 inches below average for the month. Most notably, the majority of the rain fell within the first two weeks of the month -- followed by two weeks of little to no precipitation at all for the region.

March Rainfall Data

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