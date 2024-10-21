Dry spell continues this week, on track for the driest October on record in Atlanta

The weather this weekend was spectacular, and while conditions will be a little warmer this week, it is still another stretch of beautiful fall weather.
Temperatures will continue to trend upwards through the week ahead: Expect morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will approach 80 degrees through the next several days!
Missing From the Forecast: The Chance for Rain
The precipitation forecast -- or lack thereof -- is noticeable for the Metro Atlanta area.
Hurricane Helene brought 8 to 12 inches of rainfall to the Atlanta area, producing the 3rd-wettest September on record for the area.
Just two weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled through the state of Florida -- but rain showers were limited to Coastal Georgia, and Metro Atlanta experienced sunshine with dry conditions.
In fact, the last time Atlanta received any measurable rainfall was on September 29. Since then, blue skies, sunshine, and dry conditions have prevailed over North Georgia.
High pressure dominated the Southeast since early October, and long-range models indicate that high pressure will continue to sit over the Appalachian Mountains through the end of the month.
Therefore, there is a very real chance that Metro Atlanta will remain bone dry through Halloween, marking the driest October on record for Metro Atlanta since 2016.
Currently, there is no drought in the Metro Atlanta area, but prolonged periods of dry weather may allow a “flash drought” to develop over the next few weeks.
Share Your Fall Photos With Me!
Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB
Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx
Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx
TikTok: @ChristinaEdwards955WSB
©2024 Cox Media Group