Dry spell continues this week, on track for the driest October on record in Atlanta

The weather this weekend was spectacular, and while conditions will be a little warmer this week, it is still another stretch of beautiful fall weather.

Temperatures will continue to trend upwards through the week ahead: Expect morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will approach 80 degrees through the next several days!

Atlanta Temperature Trend

Missing From the Forecast: The Chance for Rain

The precipitation forecast -- or lack thereof -- is noticeable for the Metro Atlanta area.

Hurricane Helene brought 8 to 12 inches of rainfall to the Atlanta area, producing the 3rd-wettest September on record for the area.

Just two weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled through the state of Florida -- but rain showers were limited to Coastal Georgia, and Metro Atlanta experienced sunshine with dry conditions.

In fact, the last time Atlanta received any measurable rainfall was on September 29. Since then, blue skies, sunshine, and dry conditions have prevailed over North Georgia.

October 2024 Precipitation in Atlanta

High pressure dominated the Southeast since early October, and long-range models indicate that high pressure will continue to sit over the Appalachian Mountains through the end of the month.

Therefore, there is a very real chance that Metro Atlanta will remain bone dry through Halloween, marking the driest October on record for Metro Atlanta since 2016.

Driest Octobers on Record in Atlanta Data: NWS Atlanta

Top 10 Driest October in Atlanta Data: NWS Atlanta

Currently, there is no drought in the Metro Atlanta area, but prolonged periods of dry weather may allow a “flash drought” to develop over the next few weeks.

US Drought Monitor Oct 15, 2024 for Georgia

