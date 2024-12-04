College

Georgia basketball makes defensive statement in home win over Notre Dame

Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during Georgia's game against Notre Dame at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
ATHENS — The Georgia basketball program continued its strong early run of play, picking up an impressive 69-48 home win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs moved to 8-1 on the season and now boast wins over Georgia Tech, St. John’s and Notre Dame.

The lone loss on the season for Georgia came against No. 5 Marquette in The Bahamas.

Asa Newell helped push Georgia ahead in the first half, scoring 11 points in the final 6 minutes of the opening half.

