Georgia basketball makes defensive statement in home win over Notre Dame

ATHENS — The Georgia basketball program continued its strong early run of play, picking up an impressive 69-48 home win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night in Stegeman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs moved to 8-1 on the season and now boast wins over Georgia Tech, St. John’s and Notre Dame.

The lone loss on the season for Georgia came against No. 5 Marquette in The Bahamas.

Asa Newell helped push Georgia ahead in the first half, scoring 11 points in the final 6 minutes of the opening half.

