Coldest morning in Metro Atlanta since Dec 2022, watching for another Arctic Blast this weekend

Temperatures dropped like a rock this morning, and the majority of Metro Atlanta woke up to temperatures in the low teens! A few northern and western communities dropped into the single digits, including Carrollton, Canton, and Dawsonville.

Some of the actual temperature readings this morning include:

* 8 degrees in Jasper

* 9 degrees in Canton

* 11 degrees in Alpharetta

* 14 degrees at the Atlanta Airport (the Christmas Eve Freeze 2022 temperature was 8 degrees at the Atlanta Airport)

Wednesday Morning Observed Lows Wednesday Morning Observed Lows for Metro Atlanta on January 17, 2024.

Wind Chills around the Metro Atlanta area include -3 degrees in Carrollton, -1 degree in Chamblee, 0 degrees at the Atlanta Airport.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even record breaking cold! The record low for today (January 17) is 0 degrees here in Atlanta, so the temperatures we experienced this morning are not even close to the record.

Record Coldest Temperatures in Atlanta Record Coldest Temperatures in Atlanta. Data: NWS Atlanta

Temperatures will bounce upwards today and tomorrow, however yet another Arctic Blast will arrive Friday afternoon. The animation below illustrates the Futurecast temperatures for Friday through Sunday.

Futurecast Temperatures for Friday through Sunday morning. Futurecast Temperatures for Friday through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the teens again on Saturday morning, and Saturday afternoon highs will struggle to climb above the freezing mark!

ECMWF Forecast Temperature Trend ECMWF Forecast Temperature Trend

If you’re tired of being stuck inside and are dreaming of warmer weather, temperatures will thaw out and warm up into the upper 60s by next week.

