Cold front bringing cool and dry weather for Mother’s Day Weekend

The first week of May 2024 featured hot and humid conditions in Metro Atlanta, to the point where I started to wonder -- did we skip Spring and jump right into Summer?!

From May 1 to May 8, afternoon temperatures climbed into the 80s, with the majority of the week featuring daytime highs around 87.

May 2024 Daily Temperatures

The humidity was thick as well, and it felt like you could cut it with a knife on Thursday morning!

But a cold front will move into Metro Atlanta today, bringing not just cooler but also drier air to the region, just in time for the weekend. We will notice the cold front’s arrival when the wind kicks up, gusting out of the northwest as high as 25 mph.

In the animation below, notice how the cold front literally pushes the humid air out of the way and replaces it with drier air by Saturday morning.

Futurecast Dewpoints Futurecast HRRR Dewpoints. The higher the dewpoint, the more humid the air. A cold front will push the higher dewpoints south, allowing drier air to arrive in Metro Atlanta by Saturday morning.

As a result, morning lows will be in the 50s this weekend, and afternoon highs will stay in the 70s with abundant sunshine.

Mother's Day Weekend Outlook

