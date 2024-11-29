BRRR! Temperatures continue to drop this weekend

That cold front moved in to North Georgia yesterday, and it brought the BIG chill to the Metro region!

Temperatures will stay cold today, despite the sunshine, as chilly air continues to rush into the Southeast.

It will be down right chilly on tonight for the UGA vs Georgia Tech game! Anyone tailgating ahead of the game should expect sunny skies but wind chills in the 40s, as temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a northwest wind gusting 10-20 mph.

GT vs UGA

By 4th Quarter, actual temperatures will be in the low 30s at the game, so bundle up for the end of the game and the walk out of the stadium!

The drop continues into Saturday as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. A hard freeze is possible on Saturday morning in the suburbs as temperatures approach the 28 degree mark in some areas outside of the Perimeter.

AM Lows

A hard freeze indicates temperatures at or below 28 degrees for several hours. When a hard freeze is in the forecast, it is advantageous to leave faucets dripping in the kitchen and bathrooms in order to prevent damage due to frozen pipes.

Afternoon temperatures will also trend nearly 15 to 20 degrees below average, with afternoon highs in the 40s through the weekend and the first few days of December.

Daytime Highs

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

