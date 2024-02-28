BIG temperature changes on the way as a cold front moves through Metro Atlanta today

It may feel like early spring today, but winter will return later this evening!

A warm breeze will usher humid air into the Metro Atlanta area, and temperatures will climb into the low 70s through lunchtime.

However, the cold front will arrive in North Georgia between 12pm and 5pm, and in addition to rain showers, the front will usher very cold air into the region.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast radar imagery for today.

Futurecast Radar Imagery

Winds will change directions and gust from the northwest as high as 40 mph. As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect through late Wednesday night.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 30s by Thursday morning -- a nearly 40 degree drop from Wednesday afternoon!

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast temperatures from midday Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Futurecast Temperatures

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group