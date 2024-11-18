BIG changes on the way as a cold front ushers rain, cooler temperatures to Metro Atlanta

The first two weeks of November featured temperatures well above normal as morning lows stayed in the 50s/60s and afternoon highs stayed in the upper 70s to low 80s!

As a result, November 2024 is trending nearly 8.5 degrees above average, and it is on track to be the warmest November on record for the Atlanta area, though there is plenty of time for this data to change.

Top 10 Warmest November in Atlanta Top 10 Warmest Novembers in Atlanta

However, a cold front will sweep through Metro Atlanta in the middle of the week, ushering in rain showers as well as a big drop in temperatures.

Tuesday: Tracking the Rain

Rain showers will arrive early Tuesday morning -- just in time for the morning commute -- and they will linger through the afternoon and evening hours.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

HRRR Tuesday Futurecast Radar Animation

As much as 0.75 to 1 inch of rainfall is likely as these rain showers move through, though locally higher rainfall totals are possible if heavier showers move over the same areas repeatedly.

HRRR Tuesday Futurecast Rainfall Totals

Rain showers will taper off Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front that will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday Evening: Cold Air Rushing In

The cold front itself will sweep through the state of Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, with the wind picking up signaling its arrival.

Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are expected Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

The wind will blow from the northwest, pushing chilly air into North Georgia, including the Metro Atlanta area. As a result, temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees below average in the morning hours, and daytime highs will trend 10 degrees below average.

The animation below illustrates the temperature change for the week ahead. Temperatures will trend about 10-15 degrees above average, before dropping to 10-15 degrees below average.

Temperature Anomaly Gif Animation of this week's temperature anomalies. A cold front will usher in chilly air, and temperatures will drop 10-15 degrees below average.

Daytime highs will drop from the 70s on Monday afternoon to the 50s by Thursday afternoon!

Daytime Highs This Week

Breezy conditions will prevent a frost from developing on Thursday morning, but a frost is possible on Friday and Saturday mornings. If you have yet to do so, bring in any sensitive house plants.

Morning Lows Forecast

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

