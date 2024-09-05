After a sopping wet July, August 2024 is the 4th driest on record for Atlanta

It’s not your imagination!

August was bone dry across the Metro Atlanta area, with less than an inch of rainfall in the official rain bucket at the Atlanta Airport last month!

It rained a whopping 8 days in the entire month of August, with only 0.80 inches for the month. This places August 2024 in the 4th driest on record for Metro Atlanta.

Of course, this pattern is part of a dry-wet-pattern endured this summer!

Dry Wet Dry pattern Summer 2024

June 2024 was drier than normal, with only 1.74 inches in the rain bucket. This produced a deficit of 2.80 inches for the month, and June 2024 was the 23 driest June on record.

July 2024 was a different story -- nearly daily showers and thunderstorms produced nearly 13 inches of rain, ranking the 4th wettest July on record for the area.

July 2024 Rainfall Totals

Top 10 Wettest July Top 10 Wettest July in Atlanta, GA

But once the rain stopped in August... It stopped!

Over the course of 31 days, it only rained for 8, producing a whopping 0.80 inches of rainfall.

Top 10 Driest August on Record in Atlanta

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that there is enough moisture still left in the soil to staunch widespread drought conditions in Metro Atlanta, though D0 “Abnormally Dry” conditions are in place.

D1 “Moderate Drought” conditions have developed in the North Georgia Mountains and along the Alabama-Georgia state line.

U.S. Drought Monitor for Georgia

