After a soggy January, more rain on the way this weekend

WSB Radio’s Green and Growing Host Ashley Frasca asked me how much rainfall we received this past January, and it certainly was a lot for the Metro Atlanta area!

Over the course of 31 days, the Atlanta area received 6.43 inches, nearly 2 inches above the average January monthly rainfall for the city.

January 2024 Data for Atlanta

Athens was a different story! Nearly 10.5 inches of rain fell in the city, more than double the average January monthly rainfall for the area. In fact, January 2024 was the second wettest January on record for Athens -- second only to 1936, in which 12.83 inches of rain fell.

January 2024 Data for Athens

North Georgia is enjoying a break from the rainy, stormy weather for the rest of this week, however more rain is on the way over the course of this weekend.

Friday will feature increasing cloud cover, with a few spotty rain showers possible through the afternoon hours.

Saturday, expect hit or miss rain showers in the afternoon through the evening.

However, a stronger storm system will roll through the state of Georgia on Sunday, continuing through Monday. It is this storm system that may bring 1-2 inches of rainfall to the Metro Atlanta area through Monday evening.

The animation below illustrates the long-range Futurecast Radar Imagery for this weekend. Higher resolution data will be available Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Futurecast Radar

Futurecast Rainfall Totals through Monday Night

