After a freezing cold week, temperatures gradually warming this weekend

Friday morning temperatures dropped to 24 degrees at the Atlanta airport, marking the coldest temperature this week -- and it has certainly been cold, with most mornings dropping into the 27 to 31 degree range!

Another hard freeze is in the forecast for Saturday morning, but the temperature trend will head upwards Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.

Morning Temperature Trend

In addition, afternoon highs will jump quickly from the 40s Friday to the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will stay mild through the week ahead.

Afternoon Temperature Trend

However, the warm up will come with a price!

An area of unsettled weather will bring widespread heavy rain showers to the Metro Atlanta area. The rain will be off and on through Monday and Tuesday before tapering off Wednesday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar imagery for early next week.

ECMWF Futurecast Radar ECMWF Futurecast Radar Imagery through Wednesday

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible between Monday and Wednesday next week.

Futurecast Rainfall ECMWF Futurecast Rainfall through Wednesday Morning

Share Your Rainfall Totals With Me!

