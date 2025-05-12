Georgia softball poised for run down familiar path in NCAA tournament

ATHENS — Georgia is headed for a familiar postseason path in the NCAA Softball Tournament, opening regional play at Duke.

It’s the 23rd consecutive year the Bulldogs have earned a place in the NCAA Softball Tournament bracket.

The SEC has seven of the top eight seeds — including No. 1 seed Texas A&M — and qualified 14 of the 15 schools that participate in softball.

Georgia (31-20), No. 25 in the RPI rankings, opens play at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Sun Belt Conference Tournament champ Coastal Carolina (41-17).

Read more at DawgNation.