Georgia softball poised for run down familiar path in NCAA tournament

Tony Baldwin (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin before Georgia's game against Arkansas in the 2025 SEC Tournament at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia is headed for a familiar postseason path in the NCAA Softball Tournament, opening regional play at Duke.

It’s the 23rd consecutive year the Bulldogs have earned a place in the NCAA Softball Tournament bracket.

The SEC has seven of the top eight seeds — including No. 1 seed Texas A&M — and qualified 14 of the 15 schools that participate in softball.

Georgia (31-20), No. 25 in the RPI rankings, opens play at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Sun Belt Conference Tournament champ Coastal Carolina (41-17).

