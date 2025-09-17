Traffic deaths drop to lowest level in five years, federal data shows

Traffic deaths have fallen sharply across the country, reaching their lowest level in five years, according to new figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The report projects that 38 states, along with the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have seen declines in traffic fatalities so far this year. Nationwide, traffic fatalities are down just over 8 percent compared to the first half of last year.

Georgia is seeing an even bigger improvement. State data shows about 613 traffic fatalities recorded through the end of June, a drop of more than 13 percent from the year before. That decline is roughly 5 percent better than the national average.

Federal officials credit the trend to safety initiatives and enforcement at both the state and local levels. “The group says it’s thanks to help from state and local police to improve safety,” CBS News correspondent Matt Piper reported.

The new figures are especially encouraging after a spike in roadway deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. NHTSA says this year’s numbers mark the lowest total of traffic fatalities since 2020.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story