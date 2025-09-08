Lane closures on Georgia 400 this week for express lane construction

Commuters along Georgia 400 should prepare for extra traffic headaches this week as construction crews close lanes, shoulders, and ramps overnight to make way for express lane construction.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says the closures will take place nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. along a 16-mile stretch of Georgia 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County to near McFarland Parkway in Forsyth County.

The work is part of GDOT’s long-term project to add express lanes in both directions on the busy corridor. Those new lanes are scheduled to open in 2031.

Even though the work is scheduled overnight, GDOT warns drivers to expect delays, reduce speeds, and use caution in construction zones.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story