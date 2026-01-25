Icy conditions force closure of GA 400–I-285 ramps in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police say all collector-distributor ramps connecting Georgia 400 northbound and southbound to Interstate 285 east at Glenridge Drive have been closed due to icy conditions and multiple crashes.

The closures impact Exit 26, where officers say hazardous road conditions have led to several motor vehicle accidents.

Police say traffic is being directed onto Glenridge Drive. Drivers can still access Georgia 400 north or south using the Glenridge connector.

Authorities say traffic is being rerouted as crews respond to crashes and icy roads in the area.