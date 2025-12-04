Traffic

GDOT hosts meeting on major improvements planned for I-285/I-20 interchange

By WSB Radio News Staff
Interchange of Interstate 20 East and Interstate 285 (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation is holding a community meeting Thursday to update residents on a major project to transform the I-285/I-20 corridor on the west side of metro Atlanta.

A national survey ranked the interchange as the 10th-worst truck bottleneck in the country, prompting GDOT to move forward with improvements that include reconstructing and widening several ramps and adding new lanes to ease congestion.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 3900 Aviation Circle at the Fulton County Airport, where residents can learn more and ask questions about the project’s scope and timeline.

