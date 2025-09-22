Emergency sewer repairs begin in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Just days after launching major sewer repairs in Midtown, the Atlanta Watershed Management crews have begun emergency work in downtown Atlanta.

The project is taking place along Edgewood Avenue between Jesse Hill Drive and Piedmont Avenue. Lane closures will be in effect Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the work expected to last about six weeks.

Crews will remove and replace aging sewer mains to repair defects and expand the system’s capacity. Watershed Commissioner Greg Eyerly said the effort is part of a decades-long federal consent decree requiring the city to modernize its sewer infrastructure.

“The city has been working on a consent decree since 1998, and we’ve made great progress on updating our infrastructure with respect to our sewer systems,” Eyerly said. “This is one of those projects we need to get done.”

Traffic control measures and signage will be in place to help drivers navigate the work zone.