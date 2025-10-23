Traffic

Americans are spending more time than ever stuck in traffic, report says

By WSB Radio News Staff
You’re not imagining it—Atlanta has some of the worst bottlenecks on roads in the U.S. (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BRYAN, TX — This may not come as a surprise to drivers in metro Atlanta.

According to the 2025 Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Americans are spending more time than ever stuck in traffic.

The report concludes that Americans are losing an average of 63 hours a year sitting in traffic.

It also shows travel patterns have changed drastically coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with heavy traffic hours spreading into the mid-day, midweek, and weekend.

Traffic congestion now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!