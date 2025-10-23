Americans are spending more time than ever stuck in traffic, report says

BRYAN, TX — This may not come as a surprise to drivers in metro Atlanta.

According to the 2025 Urban Mobility Report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Americans are spending more time than ever stuck in traffic.

The report concludes that Americans are losing an average of 63 hours a year sitting in traffic.

It also shows travel patterns have changed drastically coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with heavy traffic hours spreading into the mid-day, midweek, and weekend.

Traffic congestion now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.