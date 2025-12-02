USF Bulls Football lose head coach Alex Golesh, departs for Auburn

USF Football took a bit hit over the Thanksgiving weekend as head coach Alex Golesh accepted the head coaching position at Auburn. His tenure at the University of South Florida was significant. The Bulls won 23 games in the last three seasons and had only won four games in the previous three seasons.

He capped off his South Florida stay with a 9-3 record, qualifying the Bulls to their third straight bowl game. Unfortunately, he will not coach in the Bulls’ 2025 bowl game since he is already hitting the recruiting trail hard for Auburn, saying:

"We’re going to recruit this 250-mile radius harder than anybody in the entire country. The high school football within these 250 miles is nothing short of elite. I’ve been in this part of the country for a long time. I’ve recruited this part of the country for a long time."

In 2025, the USF Bulls averaged 43 points per game, ranking fourth in the nation. They averaged 501.7 yards per game, ranking second in the nation. They also put up 43 plays of 30+ yards, ranking first in the nation.

He takes over an Auburn football program that lost 12 of their last 15 SEC games. Golesh said at his introductory news conference:

“We’re going to be the most violent freaking team on the football field every single Saturday. We’re going to be different on special teams. We’re going to create explosives on teams. It’s going to be a huge difference in why we win. We’re going to outwork, outthink and out-process people across the entire country.”

Golesh is taking with him former Auburn player and his current assistant Kodi Burns to be his associate head coach. Kodi was South Florida’s receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator under Golesh.

USF Interim Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach Kevin Patrick will coach the Bulls during the bowl game. Patrick is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame, having played at The U in the late 80’s/early 90’s. This is his third stint at USF. Rivals named him one of the nation’s top-25 recruiters in 2009 during his second stint.