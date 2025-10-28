TODAY IN HISTORY: Atlanta Braves capture 1995 World Series in Game 6 over Cleveland Indians

ATLANTA — What were you doing on Oct. 28, 1995? That date is hard to forget if you are an Atlanta Braves fan.

Tuesday marks 30 years since the Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians in Game 6 to win the World Series, their first since moving to Atlanta.

The 1995 World Series ended up being the team’s only title from the spectacular run of the ‘90s. The Braves didn’t win another World Series ring until 2021.

On that Oct. night at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Atlanta held onto a 1-0 nail biter in Game 6 to clinch the series.

Right fielder David Justice scored the game’s only run with a solo home run. Tom Glavine pitched eight complete innings to pick up the win.

Mark Wohlers came in to close it out for the save. South Fulton’s Marquis Grissom caught the final out.

Feeling nostalgic? Listen to former Braves announcer Skip Caray call the final out:

You can also check out the photographs from Game 6 celebration and the championship parade below:

