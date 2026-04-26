Sabastian Sawe of Kenya wins London Marathon in world-record time, first to finish under two hours

LONDON — Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours.

Sawe smashed the men’s world record by winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday.

The time is 65 seconds quicker than the previous best, set by Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023.

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