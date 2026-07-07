Ruben Vargas sends Switzerland to the World Cup quarterfinals in shootout win over Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Colombia — Ruben Vargas converted his penalty and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 shootout win over Colombia after a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Switzerland will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.

Vargas, who has scored two goals in the World Cup, also left Monday’s training early but was available off the bench and came on in stoppage time at the end of regulation.

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez’s penalty attempt hit the crossbar and Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved an attempt by Cucho Hernandez.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those at BC Place, where the sellout crowd was overwhelmingly clad in yellow in support of Colombia.

Colombia failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2022. The team made the quarterfinals at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, defeating Uruguay in the round of 16 before losing to the host country 2-1.

The Swiss reached the round of 16 at the past three World Cups but failed to advance with a smaller field of 32 teams.

The match was tightly contested by two teams with contrasting styles, the Swiss with a more organized approach and Colombia more attack oriented. Switzerland had a slight edge in possession.

Manzambi, a 20-year-old midfielder who plays for German club Freiburg, had three goals in the World Cup and was one of the tournament’s breakout stars. The Swiss were also without Luca Jaquez and midfielder Michel Aebischer.

Gustavo Puerta had the first good chance for Colombia with a shot from distance in the 21st minute that was pushed away by Kobel.

The Swiss got one of their best opportunities in the 30th with Fabian Reider’s blast at Camilo Vargas, who punched the ball down. Minutes later, Vargas smothered another attempt from Dan Ndoye.

The Swiss had a free kick in the 52nd minute, but Reider’s attempt curled around the wall and went into the side netting.

In the first extra time period, Jhon Lucumi’s header hit the cross bar and caromed away as Colombia put pressure on Kobel.

Colombia and Switzerland also met in the group stage at the 1994 World Cup in the United States, with South American team winning 2-0.

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