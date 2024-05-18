Rough start for Scheffler sends him down the leaderboard after 9 holes at PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Scottie Scheffler got off to a rough start in Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday, making two bogeys and a double bogey over his first four holes and finishing the front nine in 3-over 38.

Scheffler, who was arrested Friday, then released from jail in time to make his second-round tee time, started the day in fourth place after a round of 66.

By the time he made the turn Saturday, he had dropped into a tie for 29th at 6 under. That put him seven shots behind leader Xander Schauffele on a day when low scores were available.

Shane Lowry played the front nine in 6-under 29 and had added two more birdies on the back to vault into a second-place tie with Collin Morikawa. Justin Rose was 6 under for the day and had moved up 19 spots into fourth.

Scheffler's troubles started on the par-4 second, where his approach shot landed deep in the rough to the left of the green. It took him two shots to get to the putting surface and he made double bogey.

On No. 4, his tee shot landed left of a fence in a penalty area to the left of the green. After taking a drop, Scheffler chunked the next chip. He made a 10-foot putt to save bogey.

The world's top-ranked player arrived in plenty of time for the start of the third round and went through his normal preround routine — a marked difference from Friday, when he made it to Valhalla less than an hour before his tee time.

Scheffler had his buddy, tour chaplain Brad Payne, on the bag Saturday because his regular caddie, Ted Scott, traveled home to attend his daughter's high school graduation.

