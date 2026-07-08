Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn sets club record with 10 RBIs during 3-homer night vs. Braves

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn made history on Tuesday night, setting a club record by driving in 10 runs on three homers against Atlanta.

O'Hearn hit a grand slam off Atlanta starter Hurston Waldrep in the first, added a three-run shot off Waldrep in the third and took Braves reliever Connor Thomas deep with another three-run shot in the sixth.

O'Hearn's big night broke the franchise record of nine RBIs set by Johnny Rizzo against St. Louis on May 30, 1939. The 10 RBIs by O'Hearn — who signed a multi-year free agent deal to join the Pirates in the offseason — also marked the most in the majors by a player this year.

An All-Star last season while splitting time between Baltimore and San Diego, O'Hearn also became the 16th player in Pittsburgh's 145-year history to hit three homers in a game.

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