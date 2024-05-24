Orioles survive ChiSox rally, win 8-6 in a game that ended with infield fly and interference call

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jorge Mateo hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles withstood a late Chicago comeback try and beat the White Sox 8-6 Thursday night in a game that ended on an infield fly and an interference call.

Trailing 8-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the White Sox scored four runs and closed within two.

With runners on first and second and one out, Andrew Benintendi hit a popup to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. The infield fly rule was called and umpires ruled the runner at second, Andrew Vaughn, interfered with Henderson. Vaughn was called out, ending the game and Chicago’s rally.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was among many at the ballpark wondering what happened on the final play.

“I didn’t get an explanation,” Hyde said. “I saw the umpire point right to the runner with the interference call. I know with the infield fly there’s probably some confusion.

“We escaped there.”

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol came out to argue, to no avail, as the umpires walked off the field.

Crew chief Adrian Johnson said there is no discretion when a baserunner appears to make incidental contact with a fielder — even if the play results in a defensive out.

“If he hinders the fielder in the attempt to field a batted ball, intent is not required and it’s interference,” Johnson said after third-base umpire Junior Valentine made the game-ending call.

“When you see the interference, you call it.”

Grifol said after the game that he felt there was no harm on the play, as Henderson was able to make an easy catch of the pop fly.

“I’m good with the way they called the play. I’m just not good with the rule,” Grifol said. “(Vaughn) didn’t make contact on purpose. He wasn’t trying to impede Gunnar from catching the fly ball.”

Anthony Santander also homered and Adley Rutschmann added three RBIs for Baltimore, which snapped a three-game skid after being swept by St. Louis in the start of a seven-game trip.

In the ninth, Chicago’s first six men reached base before Craig Kimbrel earned his 10th save in 13 chances.

Benintendi drove in two runs for Chicago (15-36), which dropped its second straight. The White Sox are off to their worst 51-game start in the team’s 123-year history.

Grayson Rodriguez (5-1) allowed three hits and both Chicago runs in the first five innings while walking five and striking out seven.

Santander led off the fourth with a solo homer off Mike Clevenger (0-3), tying the game at 2. Mateo gave the Orioles the lead for good with his third homer of the season four batters later.

Baltimore moved out to a seemingly safe lead with a three-run sixth inning that was highlighted by Rutschmann’s two-run bloop single.

“Definitely a big relief,” Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said after collecting four of his team’s 13 hits. “The offense came out and did what we do tonight.”

In Chicago’s ninth, Tommy Pham had an RBI single, Vaughn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run single to right in the failed comeback.

Clevinger lost his second straight start after giving up the first five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Placed left-handed starter John Means (forearm strain) on the 15-day injured list before the game and recalled RHP Johathan Heasley from Triple-A Norfolk.

White Sox: Grifol said DH Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring) will miss “an extended period of time.” He tweaked the muscle running the bases during Tuesday’s win at Toronto and was placed on the 10-day injured list a day later.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Friday night when Baltimore sends Corbin Burnes (4-2, 2.41 ERA) against Chicago’s Chris Flexen (2-4, 5.48 ERA).

