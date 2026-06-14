Mike Brown now has been part of 5 NBA championship runs. The Knicks got this one right

SAN ANTONIO — Mike Brown didn't seem to be the New York Knicks' first choice to take over as coach last spring, when the team fired Tom Thibodeau and was linked to at least a half-dozen other candidates who held various jobs around the NBA.

In the end, he clearly was the right choice.

Brown is now a five-time NBA champion coach — four of those rings won as an assistant, the fifth coming as head coach of the Knicks. He joins only Red Holzman on the list of those who won titles as coach of the Knicks, and fittingly, he did it on June 13.

There's a banner in Madison Square Garden that says "Holzman 613" to commemorate his win total with the franchise. Brown won this title on 6/13.

"I'm pretty good at trying to control what I can control," Brown said. "I had zero control over who else was interviewing, who was denied permission. I had zero control over that. I just did the best I could in the interview process. I went about my business and waited until it was either going to progress or end. ... I was pretty nonchalant about it as time went on. I just let it unfold the way it unfolded."

Brown speaks fondly of his days with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, a place his family still calls home — and the place where the Knicks captured this title after topping the Spurs in five games. He raves about his years coaching with Steve Kerr in Golden State as well.

Brown was an assistant on the 2003 Spurs title team, then was with the Warriors for three more title runs. He was the NBA's coach of the year while with Cleveland in 2009; the Cavaliers wound up firing him. He was the NBA's coach of the year again while with Sacramento in 2023; the Kings wound up firing him, too.

But in New York, he's a legend for life now.

“Mike was invaluable to this run,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said. “He understands what it is to be a champion. He understands how to build a team, how to build habits that will put you in this position. We’re so grateful, so thankful to have him at the top. He kept us even so many times. He’s brought the best out of us, as people first. I’m so happy for him. He’s the reason why we’re here. He’s the reason why we’re here, and we’ve got love for him.”

Brown kept the mood light throughout the postseason push, didn't blink when the Knicks were down 2-1 in Round 1 to Atlanta after a pair of one-point losses, and always seemed to be the calm in the eye of the storm. Social media was blowing up with how Brown wasn't the right coach for the job when the Knicks trailed the Hawks.

New York went 15-1 from there. And a 53-year wait between titles is now over.

“I am so tired. I mean, I’m gassed,” Brown said. “You know, this stuff is harder than what you think.”

Maybe so, but he makes it look easy.

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