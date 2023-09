Jared Goff threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score as the Lions beat the Falcons 20-6 Sunday in Detroit, handing Atlanta its first loss of the season.

The Lions improved to 2-1 as they sacked Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder seven times.

Atlanta’s rookie running back Bijan Robinson had 10 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 27 yards as the Falcons dropped to 2-1.

