It's more than just fashion for Naomi Osaka in Paris. She's into the French Open 4th round

PARIS — It's more than just a fashion show for Naomi Osaka at the French Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion has advanced to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

Osaka beat 18-year-old American opponent Iva Jovic 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4 over nearly three hours on Saturday, in her 100th Grand Slam match.

Once again, Osaka wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress during her walk-on. But this time her outfit was offset by a tannish-gold colored train that stretched all the way down to the red clay on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

For her opening match, Osaka walked on in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice before revealing her gold dress, which she said reminded her of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night. Then she had on the bomber jacket and an ivory-colored train for her second match.

“It’s a surprise every time,” Osaka said of her fashion choices.

For the seventh straight day of the tournament, it was hot and humid, with the temperature forecast to rise to 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit). The heat is expected to break for Sunday and the second week.

Midway through Osaka’s victory, a spectator was carried out of the stadium on a stretcher due to an apparent illness.

Osaka’s Round of 16 opponent will be top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina, who were playing later.

In the same half of the draw, defending champion Coco Gauff was playing 28th-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

Russia’s Diana Shnaider beat Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-5, 6-1 after Oliynykova accused her of being a propagandist for the war between their countries.

In men’s action, Felix Auger-Aliassime plays American opponent Brandon Nakashima. At No. 4, Auger-Aliassime is the highest-seeded player remaining in the top half of the draw after Jannik Sinner’s stunning defeat two days ago.

Also, 17-year-old Frenchman Moise Kouame plays Alejandro Tabilo attempting to become the youngest man to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since Bjorn Borg was 16 in 1973.

Flavio Cobolli beat Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and will next meet Zachary Svajda, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

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