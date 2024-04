Mitch Garver hit a two-run walk off homer as the Mariners beat the Braves 2-1 Monday night in Seattle.

Both starting pitchers, Atlanta’s Max Fried and Bryce Miler of the Mariners, each had a no-hitter after six innings.

The Braves’ lone run came on an Ozzie Albies RBI double in the seventh.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.





