Zayden Walker commitment highlights one key difference between Glenn Schumann and Dan Lanning

Glenn Schumann (UGA Sports Comm) Fain and Billy Slaughter co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia would not have won its first national championship in 2021 without Dan Lanning. He served as the team’s defensive coordinator and helped land a number of key contributors on the 2021 and 2022 Georgia defenses.

His final game as Georgia’s defensive coordinator was the 2022 National Championship Game, where his defense stymied Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Glenn Schumann took the role after Lanning became Oregon’s head coach.

Schumann is now entering his third season as the team’s defensive coordinator. And he’s continued to put his stamp on the Georgia defense, in part due to his stellar recruiting. Zayden Walker, the No. 1 inside linebacker, became Schumann’s latest win on Wednesday.

