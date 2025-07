Zachariah Branch came to Georgia in part to uplift the Georgia wide receiver room.

That he could also be one of the best special teams players in the conference could be an added bonus for a Georgia program that always prioritizes special teams excellence.

Branch was voted First Team All-SEC as both a return specialist and an All-Purpose player.

As a true freshman at USC, Branch won the Jet Award, given to the sport’s most outstanding return specialist.

