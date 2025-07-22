College

Without a First Team All-SEC player on offense, Georgia to rely on a strength-in-numbers approach

By Connor Riley
Oscar Delp (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia football had eight different players make Preseason First Team All-SEC. None of them came on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs placed four defensive players on the first team and had a clean sweep of the special teams positions.

But the lack of high-end talent only further shows the questions that the Georgia offense faces answer entering the 2025 season.

“You can’t really look too much into it,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said of the doubts around the Georgia offense. “I know we’re going to have a great season, and we’re excited for it, and we’ve been working hard this offseason, just trying to get closer and become a tight-knit group.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!