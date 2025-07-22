Without a First Team All-SEC player on offense, Georgia to rely on a strength-in-numbers approach

Georgia football had eight different players make Preseason First Team All-SEC. None of them came on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bulldogs placed four defensive players on the first team and had a clean sweep of the special teams positions.

But the lack of high-end talent only further shows the questions that the Georgia offense faces answer entering the 2025 season.

“You can’t really look too much into it,” quarterback Gunner Stockton said of the doubts around the Georgia offense. “I know we’re going to have a great season, and we’re excited for it, and we’ve been working hard this offseason, just trying to get closer and become a tight-knit group.”

