College

Why Georgia’s biggest hurdle in title race could be Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Dan Lanning (Getty) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks reacts to Jahlil Florence #6 during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia handed Dan Lanning a 49-3 defeat in his introduction as Oregon’s head coach two years ago, but the former Bulldogs DC has the Ducks flying high entering 2024.

It’s not unreasonable to think Oregon and Georgia might be the final two teams standing this season at the end of the new 12-team playoff.

Lanning is 22-4 since the 2022 season-opening loss to UGA. Three of those losses came to Kalen DeBoer-coached Washington teams led by Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Michael Penix. The other defeat was a 4-point road loss to a No. 21-ranked Oregon State team in 2022.

Georgia fans know to respect the positive, energetic Lanning as much as anyone, having watched him help oversee arguably the best defense of the post-BCS (1998) era.

