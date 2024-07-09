Why Georgia’s biggest hurdle in title race could be Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks

ATHENS — Georgia handed Dan Lanning a 49-3 defeat in his introduction as Oregon’s head coach two years ago, but the former Bulldogs DC has the Ducks flying high entering 2024.

It’s not unreasonable to think Oregon and Georgia might be the final two teams standing this season at the end of the new 12-team playoff.

Lanning is 22-4 since the 2022 season-opening loss to UGA. Three of those losses came to Kalen DeBoer-coached Washington teams led by Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Michael Penix. The other defeat was a 4-point road loss to a No. 21-ranked Oregon State team in 2022.

Georgia fans know to respect the positive, energetic Lanning as much as anyone, having watched him help oversee arguably the best defense of the post-BCS (1998) era.

