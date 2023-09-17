Why blaming Mike Bobo for Georgia offense is an easy but oversimplified take

Some Georgia fans have fallen into the quickest and easiest trap in college football: Blaming the offensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs flexed their muscles with a 24-14 come-from-behind victory over a South Carolina team that featured the hottest quarterback in the country in the first half on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo dialed up halftime adjustments that led to consecutive TD drives in the third quarter and another would-be scoring drive in the fourth had the freshman field goal kicker not missed.

And yet, some stayed focused on a “slow start” narrative directed at Bobo.

It’s understandable: If a play doesn’t work, why wouldn’t some suppose a different play should have been selected?

It’s an easy explanation that football fans at each level of expertise can grasp.

To be fair, it’s a lot more complicated to try to understand the inner-workings of an offensive coordinator, and the unknowns he may be working with.

That’s especially true at Georgia where the head coach has oversight of the game plan each week and veto power on every play.

That’s not to say Kirby Smart is calling each shot, but he does play a role in the run/pass ratio and personnel decisions.

Read more at DawgNation.com