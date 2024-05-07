College

Georgia ‘lunch pail guy’ Tramel Walthour back to work with Baltimore Ravens

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tramel Walthour (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Tramel Walthour (90) during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Tramel Walthour is back at work and looking to overcome long odds.

Walthour was one of 22 undrafted rookies signed by Baltimore, and he’s looking to win a roster spot after his appearance at Ravens’ minicamp last weekend.

“He’s a lunch pail guy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Walthour, who started five games last season and 13 the year before, but did not get an NFL combine invite. “He worked every day of his career.”

The 6-foot-3, 273-pound Walthour, who hails from Hinesville and starred at Liberty County, has risen up from an underdog role before, transferring into Georgia after spending the 2018 season at Hutchinson Community College.

Read more at DawgNation.

