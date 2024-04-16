College

What we learned about each Georgia football position group this spring

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows not to make any judgments based on G-Day. It is just one of 15 spring practices.

So when speaking about players following the 20-20 tie, Smart preferred to take the long view.

“Overall, I don’t evaluate things on today,” Smart said. “I know you guys will ask questions and talk about today. For me it was about the entire spring, 15 practices. Very pleased with our health coming out of it.”

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how Georgia’s various position groups did this past spring, rather than just what we saw on G-Day.

Quarterback: Read more at DawgNation.com

