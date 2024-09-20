College

Kirby Smart ‘very dangerous’ when Georgia has added prep time

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's game against Tennessee Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

ATHENS —Kirby Smart knows what to do with extra preparation time, to the extent his Georgia football teams have won a staggering 21 in a row with more than a week to prepare.

That would seem to be good news with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs using this bye week to prepare for a critical showdown at No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

“Better never rests, we’re trying to get better all the time,” Smart said, sharing his overall philosophy on what extra preparation time means in his two-time national championship program.

“It’s all about detailing that improvement and how are you going to attack it?”

