Kirby Smart ‘very dangerous’ when Georgia has added prep time

ATHENS —Kirby Smart knows what to do with extra preparation time, to the extent his Georgia football teams have won a staggering 21 in a row with more than a week to prepare.

That would seem to be good news with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs using this bye week to prepare for a critical showdown at No. 4 Alabama at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

“Better never rests, we’re trying to get better all the time,” Smart said, sharing his overall philosophy on what extra preparation time means in his two-time national championship program.

“It’s all about detailing that improvement and how are you going to attack it?”

Read more at DawgNation.