Tre Phelps gives Georgia baseball a core to build on, ‘huge part’ of program’s future

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Tre Phelps (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Tre Phelps (36) during Georgia's game against NC State at the NCAA Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Tre Phelps understandably shifted focus off himself after Georgia’s elimination loss to NC State Monday night.

The true freshman instead shared the pain of knowing the Bulldogs fell one game short of sending veterans like Charlie Condon and Corey Collins to the College World Series in their final year in Athens.

Georgia was unable to reach the CWS with some of those star-studded veterans, but Phelps’ performance before a primetime ESPN audience suggests UGA might not be far from Omaha in the future.

Phelps led the Bulldogs on Monday, hitting 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs. It was Phelps that drew first blood in the super regional-deciding Game Three with a two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning.

