Tray Scott can build a special defensive line class following Christian Garrett commitment

Georgia picked up a key commitment on Sunday night, as defensive lineman Christian Garrett became the 11th member of the 2025 recruiting cycle for the Bulldogs.

Garrett is rated as the No. 128 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. That Georgia was able to keep Garrett home — he is from nearby Bogart, Ga., — and away from the likes of Clemson, Tennessee and Georgia Tech is a nice win.

That he plays on the defensive line though is what makes the recruiting victory all the sweeter for Georgia.

This is a pivotal defensive line class for Georgia, in large part because of the defensive line talent in the state of Georgia. Garrett is one of four defensive line prospects in the state that rank among the top 150 overall players in the country for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

