Traditional power Gonzaga eases into NCAA tourney prep for Georgia: ‘This is easy for us’

WICHITA, Kan. — Gonzaga players believe they have a built-in advantage over Georgia in the teams’ opening round matchup in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

“We’ve been here before,” Zags’ redshirt senior Graham Ike said on Wednesday, previewing the teams’ 4:35 p.m. Thursday match up.

“So we have the experience, we’re kind of used to these kind of games and environments. I think it does help us.”

Coach Mike White’s UGA program is making its first NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament appearance in 10 years when it tips off against a tradition-rich Gonzaga program that has the longest active streak of Sweet 16 appearances in the nation (nine).

Read more at DawgNation.