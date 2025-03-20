College

Traditional power Gonzaga eases into NCAA tourney prep for Georgia: ‘This is easy for us’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Graham Ike (Getty) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Graham Ike #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs hoists the Most Outstanding Player award as Michael Ajayi #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs holds the championship trophy after the Bulldogs' 58-51 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels to win the championship game of the West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

WICHITA, Kan. — Gonzaga players believe they have a built-in advantage over Georgia in the teams’ opening round matchup in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

“We’ve been here before,” Zags’ redshirt senior Graham Ike said on Wednesday, previewing the teams’ 4:35 p.m. Thursday match up.

“So we have the experience, we’re kind of used to these kind of games and environments. I think it does help us.”

Coach Mike White’s UGA program is making its first NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament appearance in 10 years when it tips off against a tradition-rich Gonzaga program that has the longest active streak of Sweet 16 appearances in the nation (nine).

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!