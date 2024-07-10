Tennessee will challenge with rising star at quarterback, ‘unique in his frame and skillset’

Tennessee is expected to have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in college football this season in Nico Iamaleava.

Unfortunately, the Vols will not be bringing the talented young player to SEC Media Days next week.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound California prep product has been on the radar for quite some time, among the first prospects involved in high-profile NIL dealings leading up to his enrollment at Tennessee.

Iamaleava showed what all the hype was about in the Vols’ 35-0 rout of No. 20-ranked Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, completed 12 of 19 passes for 151 yards and a TD without throwing an interception.

